NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two school buses and a pickup truck in New Bedford Monday, police said.

New Bedford police in a post on Facebook said officers first responded to the scene at the intersection of Sutton Street and Harvard Street near 7:30 a.m.

Two of the three drivers and one passenger in the pickup truck were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

None of the students on the bus reported injuries, police said, but all students were also taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

