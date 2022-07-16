EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries.

Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there.

7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected to be OK.

No details have been released on what caused the burns, though an investigation is ongoing.

