GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on crash on Route 128 in Gloucester early Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the Route 128 Bridge over the Annisquam River found a two-vehicle crash on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge with one of the vehicles on its roof, according to a joint statement issued by Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith

Two people in the vehicles were trapped and had to be extricated by Gloucester Firefighters using hydraulic rescue tools.

One of the trapped occupants, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a nearby landing zone, and flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition.

Three other individuals in the vehicles, two 19-year-old women and a male in his 80s, were taken to Beverly Hospital by Gloucester Fire Department and Beauport ambulances. A fifth individual, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by a private vehicle.

One of the 19-year-old woman was later transferred to Tufts New England Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition. The other 19-year-old woman was treated and released from Beverly Hospital. The man in his 80s was later transferred to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he is in critical condition. The condition of the 18-year-old man who went to the hospital in a private vehicle was not immediately available.

“Last night’s serious crash on the Route 128 bridge has deeply affected our community. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with their families, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga. “This hits especially close to home, as several of those involved are not only from Gloucester, but are young members of our community. We are a city that cares deeply — we’re all holding those impacted in our hearts right now.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

