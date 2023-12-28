SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Fire responded late Wednesday night to a fire in a three-story apartment building on Highland Avenue.

After forcing their way in, officials say they removed two victims from the apartment and took them to the hospital overnight.

A responding Somerville firefighter was also injured and transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said a sprinkler system was able to keep the fire to the one first-floor apartment where it started. Residents of the more than 50 other units in the building were able to return safely, but the two victims have been displaced.

