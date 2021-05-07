3 people indicted in connection with 2019 shooting death of teenage boy in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men and a woman have been indicted on charges in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in New Bedford, authorities announced Friday.

Kevin Edwards, 22, of Fall River, and Mauricio Pineda, 25, of New Bedford, were indicted on charges of murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Ashlee Cambra, 23, also of Fall River, was indicted on a single count of accessory to murder after the fact.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 160 Ashley Boulevard on the evening of Oct. 19, 2019, found Paul Collazo–Ruiz dead at the scene, Quinn’s office said. A 20-year-old victim who was also shot has since recovered.

There were no additional details immediately available.

All three suspects are slated to be arraigned in the coming weeks in Fall River Superior Court.

