NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a 25-foot fall from a ladder in Norwood on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the 400 block of Buckminster Drive in the Windsor Gardens apartment complex around 11 a.m. found two people suffering from critical injuries and one person who was seriously hurt, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

All three victims were stabilized at the scene transported to various hospitals.

A building inspector and OSHA officials have been called in to assist with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

