BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a mother and her child suffered minor injuries after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning.

The Brockton Police Department said the two-car collision happened at 11 a.m. by the intersection of Forest and Warren avenues.

According to authorities, the driver of a Toyota Corolla had been heading south on Warren Avenue when she allegedly crashed into a sedan, with the impact of the crash sending the Corolla into the side of a building.

Police said the driver of the Corolla and her child were taken to South Shore Hospital with “multiple injuries” that were not considered life-threatening, while a 50-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for what were also believed to be minor injuries.

Authorities did not say whether there would be any charges in the crash, but noted that the business struck would be shut down.

No additional details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)