LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt early Thursday morning in a pair of unrelated shootings at nightclubs in Lawrence, police announced.

The shootings happened in front of the Attika nightclub on Mill Street and in front of the Atlantico V8 nightclub on South Union Street.

One person was arrested in connection with the first shooting. Police did not announce any arrests in the second shooting.

The first shooting at the Attika happened near 12:15 a.m. Police said emergency crews responded and found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Crews brought the man to Lawrence General Hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested one individual as he tried to flee the scene, according to police. Lawrence police did not identify the person they arrested but said he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and several weapons charges. He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

Police swarmed the area around the Attika, placing caution tape around the crime scene and placing evidence markers on the ground.

Less than a mile away, officers jumped into action roughly one hour after the first shooting when shots rang out at the Atlantico V8 near 1:20 a.m.

Emergency crews found another man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound outside the club. Initially taken to Lawrence General Hospital, the man was later transferred to a hospital in Boston, according to police.

At the Atlantico V8, police again roped off the crime scene with caution tape. This time, a 7NEWS camera spotted multiple bullet casings on the ground.

While the investigation continued, Lawrence police said they heard from Boston police after a person arrived on their own at a Boston hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said investigators linked the person’s injury to the shooting at the Atlantico V8, bringing the total number of people injured in the twin shootings to three.

Though they cleared both shooting scenes before sunrise, police said their investigation was ongoing as of around 9:45 a.m.

Police said the incidents were not believed to be random and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

