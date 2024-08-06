BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews rescued three people from the water Tuesday after their boat crashed into a bridge pillar in Boston Harbor, officials said.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the site of the now-demolished Long Island Bridge between Long Island and Moon Island in Quincy. Though the bridge was torn down in 2014, large concrete pillars remain.

A police spokesperson said the Boston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Unit brought the injured boaters to the unit’s station in South Boston.

Near 11:15 a.m., emergency crews were seen bringing people on stretchers from a Boston police boat toward a waiting ambulance. One man’s face was bloodied. Another man was wearing a neck brace. Though their injuries were serious, Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Tom Finn said all three injured men were in stable condition.

The boat involved in this incident was a 20-foot maritime skiff. Crews towed the boat shortly before 12 p.m. at Marina Bay in Quincy. The boat was visibly damaged when it reached land and blood stains were seen on its interior.

The injured boaters are believed to be fishermen.

No further information was immediately available about what led to the boat crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

