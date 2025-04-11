BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were rescued from a sinking fishing boat Friday morning off Green Island.

Boston police say EMS responded to evaluate at least one of the people involved, but no injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard says thousands of gallons of diesel fuel leaked into the water.

The Coast Guard’s Incident Management Division is investigating any potential environmental hazards from the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)