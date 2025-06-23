BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night that left three people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 81 Wayland Street around 10 p.m. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and one suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

The condition of the third person is still unknown.

