BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night that left three people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 81 Wayland Street around 10 p.m. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and one suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

The condition of the third person is still unknown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox