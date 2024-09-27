BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were struck by a vehicle that crashed into a restaurant in Boston on Friday afternoon.

Crews could be seen taping off the intersection of Tremont and Stuart streets, where the damaged vehicle could be seen against the Genki Ya Japanese restaurant.

Two of the three people who were struck were rushed to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The Inspectional Services Department has been notified and is responding to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

