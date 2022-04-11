BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken into custody after two Boston police officers discharged their firearms during an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a gun-wielding person in an SUV in the area of Tyler Street just after 2 a.m. watched the driver crash into two parked vehicles, according to the Boston Police Department. Those officers then fired shots at the vehicle.

The suspects were not struck by the gunfire and they were arrested at the scene, police noted.

The officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s not clear how they were hurt.

Police say a firearm was found in the SUV.

A man who was attempting to move his car at the time of the incident says he heard multiple gunshots ring out.

“I heard four shots and the police were leaning against my car and trying to shoot,” the man said. “I just ran back in and hid under a table.”

Cellphone video showed a number of police officers taking cover behind cars that were parked along the street as they tried to talk the suspects out of the SUV.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

NEW: A neighbor shared this video from the tense situation in Chinatown this morning.



It shows the third and final suspect turning himself in after officers opened fire on the SUV.



Two officers were hurt during the incident.



📸: Adam Grobart



More: https://t.co/kKOAvGBM4u pic.twitter.com/9EwzCiWm0e — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)