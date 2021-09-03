WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men and a woman were taken into custody Friday after fleeing police in a U-Haul truck.

Milford police officers tried to stop the U-Haul for motor vehicle violations but the driver allegedly refused to stop and turned on to Route 90 eastbound shortly after 2 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, the U-Haul came to a stop on the northbound side of Route 495 near Westboro. All three of the suspects exited the truck and tried to flee into the nearby woods, police say.

All three were taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m.

No further details have been released.

