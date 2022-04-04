LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into a restaurant in Lawrence early Monday morning, officials said.

Security video catches a car as it barrels toward the Terra Luna Café windows, bounces off, spins around then slams backward through the next pane of glass.

“It was 100 percent confusion in the moment,” said Assistant Manager Emalia Pimentel.

Emergency crews responding to a report of the crash in the area of Essex Street and Pemberton Way just after midnight found the vehicle stopped in front of the packed restaurant with debris scattered all over, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The video shows the force of the impact throwing some to the ground and others tripping as they scramble to get away.

“We see the commotion from the people. We see the people they run away to try to be safe. People are confused. They don’t know what’s going on really,” said Pimentel.

One of the people who was hurt, Yessenia Gentry, is home now and thankful things were not worse.

“When you feel like you are close to losing your life you’re thinking about your kids, your family, your mom, your dad, and my husband was right with that was hard,” she told 7NEWS.

Police said the 26-year-old Lynn man who was behind the wheel at the time was speeding.

“Doesn’t appear that alcohol was a factor,” said Chief Roy Vasque We’re still investigating but I think it might have been more speed than anything.”

Essex Street is a tightly congested road lined with businesses with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour. But, the chief said this driver was going so fast, the car left the roadway and popped the curb.

“If anyone was on the sidewalks that would have been a problem then obviously there were some tables that were shoved out of the way,” said Vasque. “You’re talking about a three to 4,000-pound vehicle into a business. You could have had serious injuries if not death.”

The Lynn man will be facing a negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge. There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)