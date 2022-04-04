LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into a restaurant in Lawrence early Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Essex Street and Pemberton Way just after midnight found a vehicle that had slammed into the front of Terra Luna Café, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The people who were injured were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, police noted.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass and debris on the ground outside the eatery, as well as heavy damage to the car.

Charges have not been filed against the driver involved in the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

