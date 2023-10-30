BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital late Sunday night after a driver crashed their car onto train tracks in Brockton, the MBTA Transit Police said.

Transit police in a post on X said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near Curve Street. Police said the driver of the 2008 Honda Accord lost control and crashed through a fence before landing on the tracks.

Transit police shared photos of the crash’s aftermath, showing the car with heavy damage. The car’s airbags were deployed.

Police said the three people who were taken to the hospital were all occupants of the car. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Train service was delayed as a result of this crash, according to the transit police.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Monday morning.

