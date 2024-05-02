HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Holliston Wednesday night, police said.

Police believe one car went through a stop sign at the intersection of Washington and Courtland streets, hitting another car.

A red car appears to have driven off Washington Street a few feet down a hill and into a wooded area. A white SUV could also be seen Wednesday night parked nearby with its hazard lights on.

No other information was immediately available as of around 10 p.m.

