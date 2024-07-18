YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews brought three people to an area hospital and authorities charged one person with operating under the influence Thursday after a rollover crash was caught on camera in West Yarmouth.

Yarmouth police shared video of the crash on Facebook, saying an officer had been on patrol along Route 28 near 2 a.m. when he saw a car speeding toward him on the opposite side of the road.

The car soon crashed into a utility pole and spun onto its roof, snapping the utility pole and showering the area with sparks.

Police said two people got out of the car after the crash and told the officer they were injured. A third person was trapped in the car and needed to be helped to safety by other responding officers.

Police said the crash knocked out power in the area and prompted authorities to close Route 28 while they responded.

Police said all three people in the car were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and confirmed the car’s driver was charged with operating under the influence.

No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)