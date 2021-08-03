BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a hazmat incident at a nursing home in Boston’s Hyde Park section on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to the facility on Central Avenue just after 11 a.m. learned that mixed cleaning supplies had caused an odor in the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building has since been ventilated but three people who were present at the time of the incident were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Boston EMS.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a hazardous materials team gathered outside the nursing home.

There were no additional details immediately available.

