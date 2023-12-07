DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Dedham, police said. 

Dedham police in a statement said officers first responded to the scene on Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m. Once on scene, police said, officers found two female victims with stab wounds. 

In addition to the female victims, police said a “male party believed to be involved in this incident” was also taken to a local hospital. 

No further information was immediately available on the extent of the injuries. 

While an investigation was ongoing as of around 7:30 p.m., police said there was no threat to the public. 

“This incident is not random,” police said. “The scene is stable.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

