DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Dedham, police said.

Dedham police in a statement said officers first responded to the scene on Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m. Once on scene, police said, officers found two female victims with stab wounds.

In addition to the female victims, police said a “male party believed to be involved in this incident” was also taken to a local hospital.

No further information was immediately available on the extent of the injuries.

While an investigation was ongoing as of around 7:30 p.m., police said there was no threat to the public.

“This incident is not random,” police said. “The scene is stable.”

