MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to area hospitals after a rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester Sunday night, police announced.

New Hampshire state police in a statement said the single-car crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on I-293 near Granite Street.

A 36-year-old Manchester woman was partially thrown out of the car’s sunroof and was taken to nearby Elliot Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two other passengers were taken to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester with minor injuries.

Though their investigation was ongoing, police said authorities spoke with witnesses “who indicated the driver was operating at dangerous speeds and swerving through traffic leading up to the crash.”

Police said the car had been on the southbound side of the highway when its driver lost control, entered the median and rolled into the northbound lanes.

State police said the 36-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries was found to be driving with a suspended license and issued a summons to appear in court later this summer. Police said she may face additional charges “pending further investigation.”

Sunday’s crash prompted crews to close the entire northbound side of I-293 in the area for roughly one hour.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday morning. Authorities asked anyone with information who has not already talked to investigators to contact police by phone at (603) 223-4381 or by email Francisco.A.Vicente@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)