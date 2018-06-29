3 police officers taken to hospital, 6 families displaced after fire in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three police officers were taken to the hospital and six families were displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Hull, officials said.

Officers responding around 4 p.m. to a multi-family building on Nantasket Avenue found a man refusing to leave an apartment where the fire was burning.

Multiple officers entered the apartment and had to escort the man to safety, according to police. He was placed in protective custody and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The officers transported from the scene were suffering from minor smoke inhalation, officials said.

All residents were able to escape the building and no injuries were reported.

The apartment where the fire occurred sustained significant damage and other units had smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

