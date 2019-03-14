3 police officers taken to hospital after exposure to substance during traffic stop in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three police officers in Spencer were taken to the hospital Thursday night after becoming exposed to a “white powdery substance,” officials said.

The substance was discovered inside a vehicle during a motor vehicle stop in the town, according to the Spencer Police Department.

After being exposed, two officers became light-headed and dizzy. A third was also transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

A level 1 hazmat was declared for Spencer police cruisers, the police department, and for the suspect vehicle.

