SYDNEY (WHDH) — Everything may be bigger in Texas but the folks down under win first prize when it comes to avocados.

A farmer in Central Queensland, Australia grows the avozilla, an avocado about five times the size of the normal fruit.

The avozilla weighs about 3 pounds and can cost up to $16 for one.

The farmer behind the avozilla isn’t saying how he achieves such a monstrous size but he promises it’s not genetically modified.

