3 radio stations stop playing Michael Jackson songs

MONTREAL (AP) — Three major Montreal radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs as a result of child-molestation allegations against the late musician that aired Sunday in an HBO documentary.

A spokeswoman for the owner of the French-language stations CKOI and Rythme and the English-language The Beat says Jackson’s music was pulled starting Monday morning.

Cogeco spokeswoman Christine Dicaire says the action is a response to listener reactions to the documentary.

She added that the decision will also apply to Cogeco Media stations in smaller markets in Quebec. The company operates 23 radio stations.