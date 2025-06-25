STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Three recruits at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy were taken to the hospital Wednesday with heat-related illness.

They were taking part in a Recruit Fitness Orientation when they started to experience symptoms.

All three were assessed by academy staff before they were taken to the hospital.

The three are expected to recover.

Academy staff have modified the day’s planned training due to the extreme temperatures.

