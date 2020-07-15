3 Red Sox players who tested positive for COVID-19 placed on injured list

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Red Sox players who recently tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed on the injured list ahead of the start of the pandemic-shortened season, the club announced Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor have been placed on the team’s injured list, according to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

Bloom did not specify how long the pitchers will be sidelined for but manager Ron Roenicke last week confirmed the trio had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodriguez, who is coming off a 19-6 season, was slated to pitch on Opening Day on July 24 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles, according to Roenicke.

Major League Baseball will play only 60 games this season due to the ongoing pandemic.

Fans will not be permitted to attend games until further notice.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)