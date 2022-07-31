QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were able to rescue three individuals from a women’s boarding house in Quincy after a fire erupted Sunday morning.

The fire is believed to have spread from one the boarding house’s decks before spreading inside around 3:00 a.m.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson told 7NEWS that the battle was made more difficult due to the age and layout of the house. The building is divided into many units and the fire was able to travel through the walls and up to the attic.

Jackson also told 7NEWS that firefighters used a ladder to rescue three women from the building’s upper floors.

According to residents, one woman was able to escape out of a first-floor window. She, in addition to another woman dealing with the side effects of smoke inhalation, were both taken to a local hospital.

The 14 women displaced by the fire are receiving aide from the Red Cross.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)