BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were pulled from the water off Bourne after their boat overturned Friday evening.

Bystanders rushed in to help the people, who were sitting about 100 yards from shore, according to emergency crews.

No one was injured.

The 15-foot Boston Whaler was soon righted.

