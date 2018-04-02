3 rescued after canoe overturns in middle of lake in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A police officer and good Samaritan rescued three people from the middle of a lake in Chelmsford after their canoe overturned.

Maria Orellana said she and her two friends were out on Freeman Lake on Sunday when strong wind blew their canoe over. While they were all wearing life jackets, Orellana said she was concerned for her friend Daniel who cannot swim.

People who live near the shore saw them struggling in the cold water and called 911. A neighbor got oars and a small boat to a police officer and good Samaritan, who went out on the lake and rescued Orellana and her friends. They were in the cold water for about 20 minutes.

The three were taken to the hospital to get checked out and they were all OK. Doctors told them if they were in the water for only a few more minutes, they would have gotten hypothermia.

