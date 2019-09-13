3 rescued after fishing boat overturns off Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were pulled from the water off Nahant after their fishing boat overturned on Friday morning.

Coast Guard crews responding to Nahant Bay were able to save the fishermen, who were not wearing life jackets and waiting on top of the overturned vessel, according to the Nahant Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

The vessel was said to be registered to Black Dog Divers out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to flip over.

