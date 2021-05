FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fishing boat sank off the coast of Falmouth on Friday.

Coast guard officials say three people were on the boat went it started sinking on its side. All three were rescued.

There is no word right now on what caused the boat to sink.

