3 residents displaced after fire damages East Bridgewater home

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out at a home in East Bridgewater Monday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a fire on Central Street around 4:30 p.m. found smoke pouring out of the one-and-a-half story single-family home, according to a release issued by the department.

The three residents made it out safely and the fire was extinguished by 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire ignited after embers from an outside fire extended to the rear of the house and traveled up into a crawl space.

The second floor of the home sustained heavy damage and the residents have been temporarily displaced.

