BOSTON (WHDH) - Three residents were displaced after the rooftop of a multi-unit building caught fire in Roxbury late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 13 Shetland St. saw flames coming from the roof of the five-story building.

There were no injuries reported but the blaze left behind about $300,000 worth of damage.

Three units sustained damage and three residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 11:00 pm a rooftop fire at 13 Shetland St. Roxbury, a 5 story multi unit building. No injuries to report, damages estimated at 300,000. There were 3 units damaged . There are 3 residents displaced. BFD-FIU investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/5ogCu9xBns — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 9, 2020

At approx 11:05pm,Companies working on a 5th fl. roof fire at 13 Shetland St Roxbury. Companies checking for extension in units on floor below. pic.twitter.com/dU24cKyRT3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 9, 2020

