REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three young women, all graduates of Revere High School, were found dead over the weekend at a beach resort in Belize.

The women were actively involved in the local Muslim community and were pursuing careers in medicine.

“When you have three healthy individuals go to a foreign country to experience what’s supposed to be a fun, enjoyable time – 23, 24 year old girls – you expect them to come back the same way they left with some fun experiences,” said Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr.

Authorities in Belize say they are investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses, but religious leaders here say that seems out of character for the women.

“Part of our religion as Muslims is to think the best of those around us, and so one shouldn’t spread rumors about the deceased,” said Imam Akif Honcha of AICP Islamic Center.

The state department issued a “Level 2” travel advisory for Belize in December, explaining there is an increased risk of crime there.

As the investigation continues, the community is grieving alongside the families of these young women as they hope for some closure in the case.

“Its tragic but the family is looking for answers, that’s what they want,” said Keefe Jr. “You don’t want speculation. They want clear defined autopsies, to know exactly what happened, why it happened, and they’re looking for more information.”

Keefe says he is working with the offices of Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Katherine Clark to gather more information for the families, and get their remains back to the United States.

