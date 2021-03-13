3 RI men, 1 juvenile arrested on sex charges after woman says she was sent videos of assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Three men and a juvenile were arrested on sex assault charges after police say a woman reported receiving video clips of them sexually assaulting her at a home in Wakefield earlier this month.

Montrell Wilson, 19, of Narragansett, Trenton Scuncio, 18, of Wakefield, Jah’quin Sekator, 18, of South Kingstown, and a juvenile were arrested on charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, simple assault, video voyeurism, and conspiracy, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The arrests stemmed from a complaint filed by an adult female who alleged that she was both sexually and physically assaulted while she was incapacitated on March 1. The victim was allegedly made aware of the details of the incident after the alleged suspects sent her video clips of the incident.

All three men were arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution pending a re-arraignment date of March 15 at the 4th District Court.

The juvenile was petitioned into Family Court and remanded to the Rhode Island Training School. He will be presented to the family court via tele-conference on March 15.

