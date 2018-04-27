3 safely escape after plane crash in Barre

BARRE, Mass. (WHDH) — Three people onboard a small plane had a close call when it crashed in the woods in Barre and caught fire early Thursday evening.

Jack Carrozzo and two of his friends were in the plane on their way back from a day trip when the crash happened. Carrozzo said the winds shifted while he was trying to land.

“Most of one wing was on fire and part of it was missing in the trees 20 feet back, which was also on fire catching a brush on fire around the other fuel tank,” said Carrozzo.

Carrozzo said he was unable to make it over the trees so he slowed the plane down and steered it onto a cart path, where it crashed.

John Elliot was working near the airport when the crash happened. He said he grabbed some buckets of water and ran over to help put the fire out.

Elliot and Carrozzo both said they are relieved the plane crash was not worse and that everyone is OK.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)