EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three schools in Everett have been placed on lockdown as authorities investigate a deadly shooting in the area.
Officers responded to Central Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a fatal shooting, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.
Massachusetts State Police are assisting Everett police with the investigation.
Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School are all under lockdown, according to a school official.
No additional information was immediately available.
