EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three schools in Everett have been placed on lockdown as authorities investigate a deadly shooting in the area.

Officers responded to Central Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a fatal shooting, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Everett police with the investigation.

Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School are all under lockdown, according to a school official.

No additional information was immediately available.

This morning our office responded to Central Ave. in Everett for a report of a fatal shooting. This is an open and active investigation being conducted w/ @everettpolicema and @MassStatePolice assigned to our office. We will provide additional updates as they become available. — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) December 19, 2018

Murder investigation underway in everett right now… source says may be domestic related #7News pic.twitter.com/9T3CEYoxmx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 19, 2018

Police on scene of a deadly #shooting in #EverettMA. Several loved ones also on scene, understandably upset. Neighbor says she heard gunshots and then a scream. #7news pic.twitter.com/zJCwlUSeb9 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) December 19, 2018

