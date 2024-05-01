MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An ambulance was involved in a crash with a car in Milford Tuesday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows an ambulance driving down Main Street with lights and sirens blaring, when a car suddenly makes a left turn, cutting the ambulance off and crashing into it. The ambulance ended up in the front yard of a home owned by Corinna Calagione.

“I’m actually at work, I’m on the first day of a new job and I’m there for 20 minutes and I get a phone call, ‘There’s an ambulance in the front yard,'” Calagione said.

According to the Medway Fire Department, the ambulance was bringing a patient to the hospital, which was less than a mile away.

The driver of the ambulance and the patient in the back were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the car. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.

Calagione said it wasn’t the first time a crash has happened right outside her house.

“It’s crazy, it isn’t the first time we’ve been hit over here. We actually, a few months ago, go hit and it destroyed the front gate,” she said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox