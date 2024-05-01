MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An ambulance was involved in a crash with a car in Milford Tuesday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows an ambulance driving down Main Street with lights and sirens blaring, when a car suddenly makes a left turn, cutting the ambulance off and crashing into it. The ambulance ended up in the front yard of a home owned by Corinna Calagione.

“I’m actually at work, I’m on the first day of a new job and I’m there for 20 minutes and I get a phone call, ‘There’s an ambulance in the front yard,'” Calagione said.

According to the Medway Fire Department, the ambulance was bringing a patient to the hospital, which was less than a mile away.

The driver of the ambulance and the patient in the back were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the car. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.

Calagione said it wasn’t the first time a crash has happened right outside her house.

“It’s crazy, it isn’t the first time we’ve been hit over here. We actually, a few months ago, go hit and it destroyed the front gate,” she said.

