3 sent to the hospital after crash near police station in Kingston

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital on Friday, officials said.

The crash occurred in front of the police station on Main Street, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)