3 seriously injured after being trapped in Marlborough rollover crash

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were seriously injured Monday when they were left trapped in their vehicles following a rollover crash in Marlborough.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 199 Lakeside Ave. around 11 a.m. found two mangled vehicles and debris scattered all over the road and sidewalk, according to the Marlborough Fire Department.

All of the individuals were extricated and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The crash is under investigation.

