SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were seriously injured after their car veered into a tree in Salem, New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the single-car crash on Pond Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. say all three were trapped inside the car.

Two of the people were airlifted to a Boston hospital and the third was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The cause of the crash in unknown.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)