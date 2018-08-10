GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) — Three people were seriously hurt and multiple children were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a summer camp bus carrying 13 people veered off Interstate 95 south in Greenland, New Hampshire, and crashed into a tree.

Officials said the bus driver, who was taken to Exeter Hospital with severe injuries after being pulled from the wreckage, may have suffered a medical emergency. An 18-year-old camp counselor and a 10-year-old child were also transported from the scene with severe injuries.

All of the other children on the bus were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were considered minor.

Several injured in Summer camp bus crash on I-95 S in #GreenlandNH#7News pic.twitter.com/d5myLW1kn9 — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) August 10, 2018

Officials said the bus was traveling to Candia from a camp based in Kittery, Maine.

Photos from the scene showed heavy damage to the front end of the bus.

Traffic is backed up for many miles in both directions.

No additional details were available.

