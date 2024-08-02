YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach day was interrupted Thursday following three reported shark sightings off Yarmouth’s south shore.

The town’s Department of Natural Resources said beachgoers on Smugglers Beach and Parkers River Beach reported a shark in the water. The reports prompted lifeguards to issue a “wading only” order, signaled by orange flags.

A harbormaster boat then inspected the waters around the reported sightings, but wasn’t able to find the animal. After about an hour, beaches were reopened to swimming.

The sightings remain unconfirmed.

“Kind of scary,” said Fin, 7.

Sean Garvey brought his family to the beach not long after the shark scare. He said he was surprised to hear about the sightings and that sharks weren’t normally a concern of his.

“Not down here as much as it is further up Cape,” said Garvey. “Down here, it’s kind of in the back of my mind, but I don’t really worry about it too much.”

Small, non-aggressive sand sharks are common in the area, according to Yarmouth’s Department of Natural Resources. The department believes that a sand shark was spotted Thursday, but cannot be sure without visual confirmation.

“There’s been no attacks here — unconfirmed, so I’m okay with it still,” Garvey said. “Just another good day at the beach on Cape Cod.”

Experts recommend avoiding areas where there are seals or visual schools of fish, as they could be hunting grounds for sharks. Also, when swimming in the ocean, make sure to stay within sight of a lifeguard.

