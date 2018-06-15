CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharks are making their presence known near Cape Cod after three sightings in five days.

Buoy receivers by the Atlantic White Shark Conservatory detected the sharks.

A shark named Omar made two appearances near land, once on June 7 near Chatham and a second time on June 12 near Orleans.

Turbo was also seen near Wellfleet on June 9.

Click here to view the Sharktivity Map.

