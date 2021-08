ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Three sharks have been spotted off the coast of Cape Cod on Thursday morning.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed the sightings 75 to 100 yards offshore of Orleans just before 8:30 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

Confirmed Shark Alert on Fri Aug 20 8:27:44 EDT 2021! View online – https://t.co/YIrI4YLd3t — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 20, 2021

