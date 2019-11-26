3 shooting suspects in custody after abandoned car triggers search in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three shooting suspects who ditched their car in Braintree on Tuesday afternoon have been taken into custody after an extensive multi-agency search, officials said.
Officers tracked down the three men who were wanted in connection with a shootout between two groups of people in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex in Plymouth last month, according to the Braintree Police Department.
Troopers pursuing a car possibly connected to the shooting followed the driver off of Route 3, where witnesses reported seeing three black men fleeing an abandoned vehicle on Allen Street toward Weymouth Landing, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Braintree High School temporarily held dismissal due to police activity near Weymouth Landing but students have since been released.
Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said the Oct. 16 shooting was not random.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)