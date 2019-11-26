3 shooting suspects in custody after abandoned car triggers search in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three shooting suspects who ditched their car in Braintree on Tuesday afternoon have been taken into custody after an extensive multi-agency search, officials said.

Officers tracked down the three men who were wanted in connection with a shootout between two groups of people in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex in Plymouth last month, according to the Braintree Police Department.

Troopers pursuing a car possibly connected to the shooting followed the driver off of Route 3, where witnesses reported seeing three black men fleeing an abandoned vehicle on Allen Street toward Weymouth Landing, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Braintree High School temporarily held dismissal due to police activity near Weymouth Landing but students have since been released.

Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said the Oct. 16 shooting was not random.

No additional information was immediately available.

*****UPDATE: All 3 suspects in custody.**** — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) November 26, 2019

Greenbush Train 079 is stopped near Weymouth Landing due to police activity & is currently 5-15 minutes behind schedule #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) November 26, 2019

Please be aware that we are holding dismissal and are in a remain in place at the request of Braintree Police. At this time they are dealing with an issue near Weymouth Landing with suspects at large. All students and staff are safely in our building. — BraintreeHigh (@BraintreeHigh) November 26, 2019

MSP Troopers, along with local police, are searching for shooting suspects who dumped their car on Allen St., Braintree and fled on foot. One possible suspect has been detained. Search ongoing by patrols, K9 units, and Air Wing. Investigation is fluid. Updates will follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 26, 2019

