MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police were notified of a shooting just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Three adult male victims arrived at an area hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds; police determined the location of the shooting was at Livingston Park on Hooksett Road.

Police said the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouragexd to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

