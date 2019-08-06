3 shot, one in critical condition after violent night in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s mayor and police commissioner are calling for stricter gun laws after three people were injured by gunfire in the city Monday night.

The shootings took place within hours of each other and came as law enforcement officials are participating in National Night Out, a police outreach program intended to reduce violence.

Two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester and one was shot on Wildwood Street in Mattapan, police said. One man is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross said there are too many illegal guns on the streets.

“If people didn’t have access to guns then we wouldn’t have these shootings going on,” Walsh said. “There are a lot of guns that are illegal getting into the hands of people in Boston.”

